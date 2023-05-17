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  • HL1600_92_main image.jpg
  • HL1600_92_button release.jpg
  • HL1600_92_tomato chutney.jpg
  • HL1600_92_onion chopping.jpg
  • HL1600_92_butter milk.jpg
  • HL1600_92_main image.jpg
  • HL1600_92_button release.jpg
  • HL1600_92_tomato chutney.jpg
  • HL1600_92_onion chopping.jpg
  • HL1600_92_butter milk.jpg

Daily CollectionHand blender

HL1600/92

1

| (1) Review

Fresh home made food, made easy.

All new way to enjoy healthy and tasty home made food. The new Philips handblender has detachable steel rod which supports to blend hot and cold dishes effortlessly. Compact chopper for chopping vegetables easy everyday!

See all benefits

Blend dal, puree and chop vegetables effortlessly

Fresh home made food, made easy.

  • Powerful Motor

  • Detachable steel rod

  • Compact chopper

Ergonomically designed for better grip

Ergonomically designed for better grip

Handblender is ergonomically designed such that it is easy to hold with better grip. The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers.

Single-button release

Single-button release

Specially designed single button release supports easy attachment and de-attachment of the steel rod. Very convenient for daily usage.

Less groove design for easy cleaning and maintainance

Less groove design for easy cleaning and maintainance

Fewer parts and attachments makes cleaning experience a delight. Most of the parts of the blender have less grooves and no sharp edges so that it is easy to clean and maintain.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

17/05/2023

India

India

Verified buyer

Worst Philips product bought ever

This would be the worst product which I would bought from Philips ever. It stopped working within the month & have been waiting for getting it fixed from service centre for more than a month now.

Cons

Motor is not powerful when compared to watt power

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/92 Hand blender

Date of Use 2022-04-17

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/92 Hand blender

Date of Use 2022-04-17

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