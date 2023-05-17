2 year warranty
HL1600/92
Fresh home made food, made easy.
All new way to enjoy healthy and tasty home made food. The new Philips handblender has detachable steel rod which supports to blend hot and cold dishes effortlessly. Compact chopper for chopping vegetables easy everyday!
Powerful Motor
Detachable steel rod
Compact chopper
Handblender is ergonomically designed such that it is easy to hold with better grip. The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers.
Specially designed single button release supports easy attachment and de-attachment of the steel rod. Very convenient for daily usage.
Fewer parts and attachments makes cleaning experience a delight. Most of the parts of the blender have less grooves and no sharp edges so that it is easy to clean and maintain.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Ankit1121
17/05/2023
India
Verified buyer
Worst Philips product bought ever
This would be the worst product which I would bought from Philips ever. It stopped working within the month & have been waiting for getting it fixed from service centre for more than a month now.
Cons
Motor is not powerful when compared to watt power
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/92 Hand blender
Date of Use 2022-04-17
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/92 Hand blender
Date of Use 2022-04-17