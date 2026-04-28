2 year warranty
HL1600/90
Fresh home made food, made easy.
All new way to enjoy healthy and tasty home made food. The new Philips handblender has detachable steel rod which supports to blend hot and cold dishes effortlessly. It also features single button release for maximum convenience.
Powerful Motor
Detachable steel rod
The hand blender is designed in such a way that it is easy and safe to clean using dish washer.
The handblender comes with high grade blades for smooth blending experience of hot and wet ingredients.
Handblender is ergonomically designed such that it is easy to hold with better grip. The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
KP gautam
28/04/2026
India
Verified buyer
The product really sucks need repair or replacemen
The plastic open lock mechanism really suck it cracked in one month of use and now I can't use my hand blender because it's blade along side with rode and plastic lock didn't remain attached
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2026-03-10
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/90 Hand blender
Date of Use 2026-03-10