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  • HL1600_90_main image.jpg
  • HL1600_90_button release.jpg
  • HL1600_90_palak paneer.jpg
  • HL1600_90_tomato chutney.jpg
  • HL1600_90_butter milk.jpg
  • HL1600_90_main image.jpg
  • HL1600_90_button release.jpg
  • HL1600_90_palak paneer.jpg
  • HL1600_90_tomato chutney.jpg
  • HL1600_90_butter milk.jpg

Daily CollectionHand blender

HL1600/90

1

| (1) Review

Fresh home made food, made easy.

All new way to enjoy healthy and tasty home made food. The new Philips handblender has detachable steel rod which supports to blend hot and cold dishes effortlessly. It also features single button release for maximum convenience.

See all benefits

Prepare butter, smooth puree and dal effortlessly

Fresh home made food, made easy.

  • Powerful Motor

  • Detachable steel rod

Dishwasher safe accessories

Dishwasher safe accessories

The hand blender is designed in such a way that it is easy and safe to clean using dish washer.

Sharp blades for superior perfomance

Sharp blades for superior perfomance

The handblender comes with high grade blades for smooth blending experience of hot and wet ingredients.

Ergonomically designed for better grip

Ergonomically designed for better grip

Handblender is ergonomically designed such that it is easy to hold with better grip. The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

28/04/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

The product really sucks need repair or replacemen

The plastic open lock mechanism really suck it cracked in one month of use and now I can't use my hand blender because it's blade along side with rode and plastic lock didn't remain attached

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2026-03-10

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/90 Hand blender

Date of Use 2026-03-10

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