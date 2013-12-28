2 year warranty
Discontinued
With glass jug
White blue
Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
Dishwasher-proof parts for easy cleaning
4.7
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
zaid
28/12/2013
India
excellent
the coffeemaker make it so easy for me,as i am working so its very hard for making coffee manually, i recommend it for coffee lovers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker
anupam12
20/12/2013
India
This says me good morning everyday with coffe. i like its simplicity operation and cute design....love the product and also advice my friends to have
This says me good morning everyday with coffe. i like its simplicity operation and cute design....love the product and also advice my friends to have it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker
kaya1
20/12/2013
India
Superb Product
I love this coffee maker as it is fast, easy to use and it looks stylish. It makes coffee making very easy and fun activity. It is compact in design which helps it accommodate in a small area of kitchen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker