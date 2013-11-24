2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4729
Jar
10 cups
rice graphic design
Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status
1.5
of 5
6
Reviews
rmurali
24/11/2013
India
My Bill has come down drastically.. read review for details
Well, I have my own way of saving... Money, Electricity, Gas, Water, also this leads to reducing pollution and support Green Projects. Okay. 1) I use half glass of water and pour into the container in the cooker. 2) use another container and keep the stuff in that , which need to be cooked.. a) Rice b) milk c) vegetables d) sambar e) rasam, f) payasam, g) soup 3) Close container loosely - open enough to let excess steam out 4) close cooker tight and switch on 5) wait and look for steam coming through and switch off when you see steam 6) wait for steam to stop from the hole on the lid and switch on again. 7) repeat 5 and 6 for three to four times 8) In 1/4th of electricity, very least water, very less time , sumptuous meal will be ready. Saving Electricity , water and cooking this way, I never used GAS for last 10 years !! I get repeated reminder from our Gas Company in Chennai to renew my cylinder and I gave a letter as above, as a reason to extend and keep my gas connection alive for 3 years.. So, you tell me, Dont I save on pollution also ?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4729/60 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4729/60 Rice cooker
mariappan
07/07/2016
India
cooking is worst - not cook in fully - half cooking only
i buy one new electric rice cooker on 3/7/2016,the foods are not cook in fully half cooking only done from this product
This review was made for HD4729/60 Rice cooker
This review was made for HD4729/60 Rice cooker
Punekar
19/07/2013
India
Please don't buy this rice cooker
The rice gets burnt in the bottom everytime you cook rice as this doesnt have a metal plate which prevents burning of rice.Due to this wastage of rice and i will not recommend buying this product. How can you afford wasting a layer of rice each time you cook?
This review was made for HD4729/60 Rice cooker
This review was made for HD4729/60 Rice cooker