Well, I have my own way of saving... Money, Electricity, Gas, Water, also this leads to reducing pollution and support Green Projects. Okay. 1) I use half glass of water and pour into the container in the cooker. 2) use another container and keep the stuff in that , which need to be cooked.. a) Rice b) milk c) vegetables d) sambar e) rasam, f) payasam, g) soup 3) Close container loosely - open enough to let excess steam out 4) close cooker tight and switch on 5) wait and look for steam coming through and switch off when you see steam 6) wait for steam to stop from the hole on the lid and switch on again. 7) repeat 5 and 6 for three to four times 8) In 1/4th of electricity, very least water, very less time , sumptuous meal will be ready. Saving Electricity , water and cooking this way, I never used GAS for last 10 years !! I get repeated reminder from our Gas Company in Chennai to renew my cylinder and I gave a letter as above, as a reason to extend and keep my gas connection alive for 3 years.. So, you tell me, Dont I save on pollution also ?