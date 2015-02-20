2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4718/60
Conventional
15 cups
Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently
One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status
3.0
of 5
1
Review
sumanb
20/02/2015
India
Inner pot is not a durable one
This cooker inner pot is of Non-stick coating.. after using few days its non stick coating gets off. then it could not keep the rice warm instead, the rice get sticked to the bottom of the bowl and turns brownish... wasting of rice...
This review was made for HD4718/60 Rice cooker
This review was made for HD4718/60 Rice cooker