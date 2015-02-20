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  • More life in every bowl
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  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • More life in every bowl

Discontinued

Rice cooker

HD4718/60

3
| (1) Review
More life in every bowl
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' automatic rice cooking programs preserves the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.
See all benefits

Automatic rice cooking

More life in every bowl

  • Conventional

  • 15 cups

Automatic rice cooking

Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

Automatic keep warm function

One touch button for easy control

One touch button for easy control

One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

20/02/2015

India

India

Inner pot is not a durable one

This cooker inner pot is of Non-stick coating.. after using few days its non stick coating gets off. then it could not keep the rice warm instead, the rice get sticked to the bottom of the bowl and turns brownish... wasting of rice...

This review was made for HD4718/60 Rice cooker

This review was made for HD4718/60 Rice cooker

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