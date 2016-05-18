2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.7 L 2400 W
Water level indicator
Plastic
Hinged lid
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
Easy to read water level indicator for left and right handed use.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
focusedsudeep
18/05/2016
India
Excellent
Very nice product...pure value of money with looks as well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4681/55 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4681/55 Kettle