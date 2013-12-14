2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy Variety
Cooking plate for starch separation
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
DrShahrk
14/12/2013
India
Good produt
This is a good product by phillips. I love maggi and this will gv an extra taste to it. as concern with chicken product it takes time and as usual gvs unimaginble taste
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3044/00 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3044/00 Rice cooker
Antnik
14/12/2013
India
The cook's righthand
A small wonder which can make your average cooking fun: 1. Portable can be used at any place, not just kitchen. 2. The heat is good enough to cook a proper full meal and just not rice, which is very important. 3. Great for bachelors, who are not involved with heavy cooking. One can cook from a variety of Non veg to simplest of Pulav quickly. 4. Deep fry is not possible, but you can take as a health benefit. 5. The non sticky inner vessel, avoids the food from sticking and a light stir is enough to free all from bottom. Highly recommended for bachelors!.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3044/01 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3044/01 Rice cooker