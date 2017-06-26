2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy Variety
Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
dine09
26/06/2017
India
NICE PRODUCT
RICE COOKER IS VERY NICE. EASY TO COOK THE RICE. VERY USEFUL PRODUCT. GOOD DESIGN
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3043/01 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3043/01 Rice cooker
rajni100g
21/12/2013
India
for tasty rice
philips rice cooker is the best choice when you want that perfect 5 star experience.no need to stand and watch.the rice gets cooked evenly and does not stick together.I use it for that great rice experience
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3043/01 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3043/01 Rice cooker
Rajesh553
21/12/2013
India
Good
Good but not excellect do modifications better to inprove the rice cooker products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3043/01 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3043/01 Rice cooker