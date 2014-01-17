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  • Tasty rice joyful meal
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  • Tasty rice joyful meal
  • Tasty rice joyful meal
  • Tasty rice joyful meal
  • Tasty rice joyful meal
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  • Tasty rice joyful meal
  • Tasty rice joyful meal
  • Tasty rice joyful meal

Discontinued

Daily CollectionRice cooker

HD3042/01

4.6
| (13) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Tasty rice joyful meal
Philips' rice cooker transmits heat evenly and brings out the best taste of rice.
See all benefits

Rice cooked quicker, hassle free and automatic

Tasty rice joyful meal

  • Healthy Variety

Automatic keep warm function

Cooking plate for starch separation

Cooking plate for starch separation

Easy-to-read water level indicator

Easy-to-read water level indicator

Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

13

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

17/01/2014

India

India

This product is very useful to every one

this product is very useful to every one we can cook easily and fastly in it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker

29/12/2013

India

India

Rice to the occasion

Makes rice preparation easy Keeps the temptation crazy Wife desires;husband offers Philips differs from others

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker

24/12/2013

India

India

This is a perfect time-saver smart product!

My philips rice-cooker is certainly a plus to my life! It has turned into one of my best buddies.With it I can cook practically any delicious rice dish that too in minutes!I love this product which has simplified my busy life!I use it to cook simple rice daily and biryani on holidays. Everyone in the house is calling a great cook because of this product. I will strongly recommend it to busy women and bachelors(men).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker

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