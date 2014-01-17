2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy Variety
4.6
of 5
13
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
pratap
17/01/2014
India
This product is very useful to every one
this product is very useful to every one we can cook easily and fastly in it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker
Chenni52
29/12/2013
India
Rice to the occasion
Makes rice preparation easy Keeps the temptation crazy Wife desires;husband offers Philips differs from others
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker
Uru21
24/12/2013
India
This is a perfect time-saver smart product!
My philips rice-cooker is certainly a plus to my life! It has turned into one of my best buddies.With it I can cook practically any delicious rice dish that too in minutes!I love this product which has simplified my busy life!I use it to cook simple rice daily and biryani on holidays. Everyone in the house is calling a great cook because of this product. I will strongly recommend it to busy women and bachelors(men).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3042/01 Rice cooker