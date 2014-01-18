2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3018/01
1.8 liter
10 cups
Detachable power cord for convenient storage.
Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio
Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.
2.3
of 5
4
Reviews
anjeet
18/01/2014
India
Simple and robust
using for last two years and had never faced any problem except slight degradation of tuflon coated inner pot
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3018/01 Jar
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3018/01 Jar
tarit51
09/05/2014
India
The product is good
this is an awsome product. Everyone should buy this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3018/01 Jar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3018/01 Jar
Master 1
12/06/2020
India
Waste of money
Rice is getting burnt. Total waste of money.Better to buy other product.
Cons
Useless product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3018/01 Jar
Date of Use 2018-06-11
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3018/01 Jar
Date of Use 2018-06-11