2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2647/20
4 slot
2 function
Metal square
Reheat, defrost
Independent double 2-slice operation to toast 2 slices independently or four at the same time for optimal flexibility and convenience.
Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.
Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
ajay20
17/11/2018
India
We like having thick toasts, which are soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. This does that.
Have been using this product for roughly 3-4 years. Only now since last month, that 2 slots have stopped functioning. Longest running toaster till date, despite it being a family of 8, using it sometimes even for dinner, when we have club sandwiches.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2647/20 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2647/20 Toaster
paritosh
19/07/2015
India
stopped working in 8 months
It has stopped working in 8 months i.e. under warranty period.i dont know what to do now.i never expected this from philips product
This review was made for HD2647/20 Toaster
This review was made for HD2647/20 Toaster