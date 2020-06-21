2 year warranty
Discontinued
Even golden brown toast everyday
Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.
2 slot
Compact
White beige
Reheat, lid
2 wide slots to toast thick or thin slices.
4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels).
7 levels of browning for individual preference.
Awards
4.3
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
HrishiK
21/06/2020
India
Verified buyer
Must have toaster
Simple to use, fast process, by maintaining proper setting you get perfect toast.
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
Inside Cleaning is difficult
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster
Date of Use 2019-06-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster
Date of Use 2019-06-20
Journalist
14/01/2020
India
Excellent product
Philips has always been in my priority list.. Using various range of products since 1990 & haven't got any complaint.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster
Date of Use 2019-07-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster
Date of Use 2019-07-14
7eta
06/02/2016
India
Verified buyer
Go for it if you are a toast lover like me
Product is as per expectations. I am using it for almost one month regularly. It has reheat,defrost and 7 browning levels. I haven't used defrost yet but I used reheat. It does reheat the toast but add some additional crisp. 7 browning levels are very useful as for different personal choices. I get my perfect brown at 4 & 5. I am seeing philips brand in my house & mother's kitchen since childhood. This is a brand I can vouch for.. Thanks philips for continued trust and awesome products
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster