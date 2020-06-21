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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/09
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Discontinued

Daily CollectionToaster

HD2595/09

4.3

| (8) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Even golden brown toast everyday

Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

See all benefits

Compact 2-slot design, including reheat function

Even golden brown toast everyday

  • 2 slot

  • Compact

  • White beige

  • Reheat, lid

2 wide slots to toast slices

2 wide slots to toast slices

2 wide slots to toast thick or thin slices.

4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels).

7 levels of browning for individual preference

7 levels of browning for individual preference

7 levels of browning for individual preference.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

8

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3
2

21/06/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

Must have toaster

Simple to use, fast process, by maintaining proper setting you get perfect toast.

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

Inside Cleaning is difficult

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster

Date of Use 2019-06-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster

Date of Use 2019-06-20

14/01/2020

India

India

Excellent product

Philips has always been in my priority list.. Using various range of products since 1990 & haven't got any complaint.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster

Date of Use 2019-07-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster

Date of Use 2019-07-14

06/02/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

Go for it if you are a toast lover like me

Product is as per expectations. I am using it for almost one month regularly. It has reheat,defrost and 7 browning levels. I haven't used defrost yet but I used reheat. It does reheat the toast but add some additional crisp. 7 browning levels are very useful as for different personal choices. I get my perfect brown at 4 & 5. I am seeing philips brand in my house & mother's kitchen since childhood. This is a brand I can vouch for.. Thanks philips for continued trust and awesome products

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster

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