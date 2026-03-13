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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Sandwich maker
Discontinued
Support
HD2394/00
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Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Sandwich maker
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Sandwich maker
There is smoke coming out of my Philips Sandwich or Panini Maker
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