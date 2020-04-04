2 year warranty
Discontinued
Tasty panini made easy
Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option.
750 W
Panini plate
Versatile panini plates to fit all kinds of sandwiches and snacks.
The high temperature toasts the sandwiches evenly for tasty crusty sandwiches.
High power to heat up the sandwich maker quickly.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
maddy21987
04/04/2020
India
good
good product..easy to use in hectic daily routine.easy to clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2394/00 Sandwich maker
Date of Use 2019-12-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2394/00 Sandwich maker
Date of Use 2019-12-04