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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        Daily CollectionSandwich maker

        HD2394/00

        4

        | (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

        Tasty panini made easy

        Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option.

        See all benefits

        With easy lock system and vertical storage

        Tasty panini made easy

        • 750 W

        • Panini plate

        Versatile panini plates for variety sandwiches and snacks

        Versatile panini plates to fit all kinds of sandwiches and snacks.

        High temperature for a perfectly toasted sandwich

        The high temperature toasts the sandwiches evenly for tasty crusty sandwiches.

        High power for fast heating up

        High power for fast heating up

        High power to heat up the sandwich maker quickly.

        Technical Specifications

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        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        4.0

        of 5

        1

        Review

        100%

        recommend this product

        5
        3
        2
        1

        04/04/2020

        India

        India

        good

        good product..easy to use in hectic daily routine.easy to clean

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Daily Collection HD2394/00 Sandwich maker

        Date of Use 2019-12-04

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Daily Collection HD2394/00 Sandwich maker

        Date of Use 2019-12-04

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