ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

EnergyCareSteam iron

GC3620/27

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

See all benefits

Steam iron for greener results

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

  • 3m cord

Steam boost up to 120 g

Steam boost up to 120 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

15/12/2013

India

India

Awesome product

using since last 3 years. Superb quality and handy. Like this product a lot.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620/27 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620/27 Steam iron

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration