2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 20%* less energy
The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
3m cord
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Awards
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
aasinghal1
15/12/2013
India
Awesome product
using since last 3 years. Superb quality and handy. Like this product a lot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620/27 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620/27 Steam iron