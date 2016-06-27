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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips NanoProtect AC filter FY6171/10
  • Packaging photograph Philips NanoProtect AC filter
  • Standard Product Photo Philips NanoProtect AC filter FY6171/10
  • Packaging photograph Philips NanoProtect AC filter

Discontinued

NanoProtect AC filter

FY6171/10

Breathe the difference

Double deck of active carbon filter provides doubled performance on removal odor and various gases

See all benefits

Double performance, double reassurance

Breathe the difference

  • Removes odor and various gases

Impregnated carbon process in Japan

Mixed active carbon for the purpose of various gases removal with Japan technology inside: 50% coal cokes based active carbon (CC-AC), 50% coconut shell based active carbon and Impregnated carbon process in Japan, targets various gases removal rather than 1 gas type: Coconut palm based AC is consist of Micro pore, which is good for removing gas with small molecular, but coal based AC is consist of Meso pore, good for gas having big molecular.

Double deck of filters provides double performance

Double deck of filters provides doubled performance

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