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2 year warranty

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  • 3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance
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  • 3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance
  • 3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • 3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance

Discontinued

Genuine replacement filterIntegrated 3-in-1

FY3430/10

3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance
The original Philips humidification wick perfectly fits your appliance to ensure consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud Technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99% less bacteria.
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Compatible products
Series 3000i

Series 3000i
Air Purifier for XL Rooms

AC3059/65

Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance

  • Up to 36 months lifetime

  • HEPA+Active Carbon+Pre-filter

  • Filters 99.97% 0.003μm particles

  • Filters gases & odors

Perfect fit for consistently high performance

Perfect fit for consistently high performance

Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.

Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.

3 filters in 1 for convenience and superior performance

3 filters in 1 for convenience and superior performance

The cylindircal 3-in-1 filter combines three layers of filtration o keep your device running like on day one.(6) Our Active Carbon, HEPA and pre-filter are the optimal combination that remove pollutants, viruses, allergens and bacteria. To make sure you breathe cleaner air we recommend changing all three filters at once.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.

  2. (2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity

  3. (3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available

  4. (4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter

  5. (5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  6. (6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier

  7. (7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).

  8. (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.