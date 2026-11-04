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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
Genuine replacement filter Active Carbon Filter
Discontinued
Support
FY1413/10
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Philips Active Carbon filter effectively captures odors and inhalable hazardous gases like VOC, ozone and formaldehyde from the air in your home, to keep it clean and safe.
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