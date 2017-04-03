2 year warranty
Discontinued
FY1413/10
Powerful protection for the best performance
Philips Active Carbon filter effectively captures odors and inhalable hazardous gases like VOC, ozone and formaldehyde from the air in your home, to keep it clean and safe.
Up to 12 months lifetime
Filters gases & odors
Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.
The honeycomb-structured Active Carbon filter is engineered to effectively remove hazardous gases, including ozone and harmful VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) from the air. Home renovations, cooking and other activities release these harmful gasses which the Active Carbon effectively absorbs so that you can breathe clean and healthy air.
Philips Active Carbon filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for to up to a year. (1)
Reviews
(1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
(2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity
(3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available
(4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter
(5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier
(7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
(8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.