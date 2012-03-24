2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWP1000/05
Extend your party machine music
Party on with the Philips Mini speaker. The 240W speaker adds life to parties, bringing music to any part of your home. It works with all Philips party machines, and is designed for flexible placement and easy set up.
Party extender
Use with Philips party machine
Dynamic light
240W
Step in time to the dazzling beat of music. Cool lights blink to the rhythm of songs, adding fun and excitement to tunes. When you don’t want the lights on, you can simply turn the feature off. Add glam and spice to dance parties, sizzling celebrations and cool events with these sensational dynamic lights.
Reviews
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.