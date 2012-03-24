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Discontinued

Mini Speaker

FWP1000/05

Extend your party machine music

Party on with the Philips Mini speaker. The 240W speaker adds life to parties, bringing music to any part of your home. It works with all Philips party machines, and is designed for flexible placement and easy set up.

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An extra speaker for wider reach

Extend your party machine music

  • Party extender

  • Use with Philips party machine

  • Dynamic light

  • 240W

Simple setup with any Philips party machines

Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

Step in time to the dazzling beat of music. Cool lights blink to the rhythm of songs, adding fun and excitement to tunes. When you don’t want the lights on, you can simply turn the feature off. Add glam and spice to dance parties, sizzling celebrations and cool events with these sensational dynamic lights.

Flexible placement around the house

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.