2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy DVD and MP3 music in superb sound
The feature-packed Philips DVD mini hi-fi system will astound and convince you to stay home for your entertainment fix. Enjoy music galore with its 3-disk changer, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step Dynamic Bass Boost.
240W
3-disc changer
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Clement
23/11/2017
India
Excellent product
I love this music system because have so many cassettes & cds. Where can I buy this product
This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
Neer24
26/08/2017
India
philips FWD397/98
Best music system so far for me...usimg it for 5 years on 31st dec waiting nights danced enjoyed.so many memories with it wanted to buy this again soon for this year how can i buy this ?? From india pin code is 791111...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
unpadh
29/08/2013
India
The quality of picture is superb.
Philips LED 32 is ideal for a moderate size bedroom.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System