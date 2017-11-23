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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD397/98

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy DVD and MP3 music in superb sound

The feature-packed Philips DVD mini hi-fi system will astound and convince you to stay home for your entertainment fix. Enjoy music galore with its 3-disk changer, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step Dynamic Bass Boost.

See all benefits

with 3 DVD changer

Enjoy DVD and MP3 music in superb sound

  • 240W

  • 3-disc changer

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

23/11/2017

India

India

Excellent product

I love this music system because have so many cassettes & cds. Where can I buy this product

This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

26/08/2017

India

India

philips FWD397/98

Best music system so far for me...usimg it for 5 years on 31st dec waiting nights danced enjoyed.so many memories with it wanted to buy this again soon for this year how can i buy this ?? From india pin code is 791111...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

29/08/2013

India

India

The quality of picture is superb.

Philips LED 32 is ideal for a moderate size bedroom.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD397 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

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