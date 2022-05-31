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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD18/98

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

DVD and MP3-CD Playback

Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 1200W PMPO.

See all benefits

with USB Direct

DVD and MP3-CD Playback

  • DVD/CD playback

  • USB Direct

Play DVD, MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

0

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total power

1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total power

This system has 1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

31/05/2022

India

India

product containing philips integrated circuit

from my personal experience a product containing phiips integrated circuit will always sound best or we can say any system that sounds excellent will always have a philips integrated circuit inside it.philips sound is no.1,record remains unbroken.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System

13/12/2015

India

India

more than excellent product of philips using past 7 years no trouble

more than excellent product of philips using past 7 years no trouble philips is gretest brand in electronics

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System

27/08/2013

India

India

very good performance

I purchased a music system Fw18 last year. Philips Brand is no comparision to others. But the dealer Rajpal bros in Meerut is a very poor service provider.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System

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