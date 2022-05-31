2 year warranty
Discontinued
DVD and MP3-CD Playback
Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 1200W PMPO.
DVD/CD playback
USB Direct
0
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
This system has 1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
fw335
31/05/2022
India
product containing philips integrated circuit
from my personal experience a product containing phiips integrated circuit will always sound best or we can say any system that sounds excellent will always have a philips integrated circuit inside it.philips sound is no.1,record remains unbroken.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System
amitosh
13/12/2015
India
more than excellent product of philips using past 7 years no trouble
more than excellent product of philips using past 7 years no trouble philips is gretest brand in electronics
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System
jainism
27/08/2013
India
very good performance
I purchased a music system Fw18 last year. Philips Brand is no comparision to others. But the dealer Rajpal bros in Meerut is a very poor service provider.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD18 Mini Hi-Fi System