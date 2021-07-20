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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD185/94

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy DVD and MP3-CD with dynamic bass

FWD185 is all you need to stay entertained in the comfort of your home. Rely on DBB to deliver deeper and more powerful bass to bring all your favorite movies and music to life. Plus, enjoy photos and music directly from your USB devices.

See all benefits

Enjoy DVD and MP3-CD with dynamic bass

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

20/07/2021

India

India

Excellent Hi fi sound system

Excellent DVD system our used since 10 years no problem

Pros

excellent sound

Cons

dvd lens problem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD185 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

Date of Use 2019-07-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD185 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

Date of Use 2019-07-20

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