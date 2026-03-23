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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Front Product Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Front Product Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9352/01

PowerPro CompactBagless vacuum cleaner

FC9352/01

4.2

| (104) Reviews | 84% recommend this product

2 awards

Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.

See all benefits

Compact, yet powerful

Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

  • 1900 W

  • PowerCyclone 5

  • Allergy H13 filter

  • Turbo brush

1900W durable motor for high suction power

1900W durable motor for high suction power

Durable 1900W motor generates up to 370W of high suction power for thorough cleaning results.

PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.

MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

MultiClean nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning across all floor types.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

104

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

23/03/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Great Addition for Every Home

I thought it is useless addition for the home but I was absolutely erroneous till I purchased the Philips vacuum cleaner. It is great if you just spend ten minutes on it, you will be have a dust free home.

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2025-02-22

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2025-02-22

16/03/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

High suction power,bagless vaccum cleaner

Best in quality. Excellent performance, easy to handle.

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2025-02-16

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2025-02-16

15/11/2025

India

India

Verified buyer

Great features

Great product with good suction power, it's worth for money

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2024-10-15

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2024-10-15

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01

  2. Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.