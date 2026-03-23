2 year warranty
Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.
1900 W
PowerCyclone 5
Allergy H13 filter
Turbo brush
Durable 1900W motor generates up to 370W of high suction power for thorough cleaning results.
PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.
MultiClean nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning across all floor types.
Awards
4.2
of 5
104
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Saddam Hussain
23/03/2026
India
Verified buyer
Great Addition for Every Home
I thought it is useless addition for the home but I was absolutely erroneous till I purchased the Philips vacuum cleaner. It is great if you just spend ten minutes on it, you will be have a dust free home.
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2025-02-22
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2025-02-22
Real vaccum
16/03/2026
India
Verified buyer
High suction power,bagless vaccum cleaner
Best in quality. Excellent performance, easy to handle.
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2025-02-16
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2025-02-16
Veer ji
15/11/2025
India
Verified buyer
Great features
Great product with good suction power, it's worth for money
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2024-10-15
This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2024-10-15
Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01
Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.