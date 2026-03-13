2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
FC8800/01
Discontinued
Can my Philips Robot Vacuum handle pet hair?
Can my Philips Robot Vacuum fall down the stairs?
Can my Philips EasyStar cope with pet hair?
Are accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the drop-off sensors of my Philips robot vacuum?
How to clean/reshape the brushes of my Philips Robot
How to keep my Philips Robot in good condition
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner