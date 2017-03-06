2 year warranty
Discontinued
The slimmest robot vacuum cleaner
Philips EasyStar is the robot vacuum cleaner that cleans your floors. With its slim design it reaches under low furniture and its long side brushes clean where dust accumulates. Clean floors, effortlessly, even in places others can't reach.
Super Slim (5 cm)
2-stage cleaning system
XXL side brushes
50 min runtime
At only 50mm of height, its slim design allows it to seamlessly clean underneath furniture where dust accumulates. It cleans where others can't reach.
With its extra long side brushes, it reaches deeper into corners and closer to walls. It cleans where dust accumulates.
Just turn it ON and it will immediately start cleaning your floors. It is very easy to use.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Neoanderson
06/03/2017
India
Nice product but some issues
The product is nice cleans well but there are some issues actually I have overcharged my battery of the vacuum cleaner robot but in the battery is not available in the market or in the customer care centre of Philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8800/01 Robot vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8800/01 Robot vacuum cleaner