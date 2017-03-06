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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Robot vacuum cleaner FC8800/01
  • Find your model number - export Philips Robot vacuum cleaner FC8800/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Robot vacuum cleaner FC8800/01
  • Find your model number - export Philips Robot vacuum cleaner FC8800/01

Discontinued

Robot vacuum cleaner

FC8800/01

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

The slimmest robot vacuum cleaner

Philips EasyStar is the robot vacuum cleaner that cleans your floors. With its slim design it reaches under low furniture and its long side brushes clean where dust accumulates. Clean floors, effortlessly, even in places others can't reach.

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Cleans under furniture where others can't reach

The slimmest robot vacuum cleaner

  • Super Slim (5 cm)

  • 2-stage cleaning system

  • XXL side brushes

  • 50 min runtime

Slim design to clean where others can't reach

Slim design to clean where others can't reach

At only 50mm of height, its slim design allows it to seamlessly clean underneath furniture where dust accumulates. It cleans where others can't reach.

Extra long side brushes to clean where dust accumulates

Extra long side brushes to clean where dust accumulates

With its extra long side brushes, it reaches deeper into corners and closer to walls. It cleans where dust accumulates.

1-button operation makes it very easy to use

1-button operation makes it very easy to use

Just turn it ON and it will immediately start cleaning your floors. It is very easy to use.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/03/2017

India

India

Nice product but some issues

The product is nice cleans well but there are some issues actually I have overcharged my battery of the vacuum cleaner robot but in the battery is not available in the market or in the customer care centre of Philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8800/01 Robot vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8800/01 Robot vacuum cleaner

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