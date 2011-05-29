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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS7700/98

Designed to go places

Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPod/iPhone - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.

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Obsessed with sound

Designed to go places

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Superb gaming sound effects via Bluetooth

The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

Robust aluminum finish and cover case for full protection

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