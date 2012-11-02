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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS7550/12

4

| (1) Review

Designed to travel the world with you

Compact and very portable, this Philips DS7550/12 player is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminum finish and a carrying case.

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with this docking speaker

Designed to travel the world with you

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Rechargeable battery

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

5
3
2
1

02/11/2012

India

India

Verified buyer

Good but design needs change

While the sound quality and ease of operation are very good, this device lacks some features which limit its performance.. 1.When iPod is in place, its radio function can not be operated, because earphones outlet of iPod is inaccessible. There should have been a provision to access Radio option of iPod. 2. suitable slots for wall hanging should have been provided at the back.

This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker

This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker

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