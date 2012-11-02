2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS7550/12
Designed to travel the world with you
Compact and very portable, this Philips DS7550/12 player is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminum finish and a carrying case.
for iPod/iPhone
Rechargeable battery
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
sash1491
02/11/2012
India
Verified buyer
Good but design needs change
While the sound quality and ease of operation are very good, this device lacks some features which limit its performance.. 1.When iPod is in place, its radio function can not be operated, because earphones outlet of iPod is inaccessible. There should have been a provision to access Radio option of iPod. 2. suitable slots for wall hanging should have been provided at the back.
This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker
This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker