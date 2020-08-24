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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Qi Wireless Charger

DLP9216CB/97

Wireless charger

Quickly charge your phone without plugging it with a charging cable. Qi wireless charging 5W/7.5W/10W for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology. 10W max power to reduce the charging time.

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10W fast charging

Wireless charger

  • 10W

  • Black

Fast 10W wireless charging

For 10W charging performance, a Quickcharge charger is required. It identifies the charging standard of your wall charger or power strip to provide faster charging automatically.

Anti-slipping design

Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.