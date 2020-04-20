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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP6765AB/94

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 6,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C cable with PD maximize the power to charge your latest device. The qi wireless charge your qi enable devices without cable.

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18W PD3.0+10W Wireless charge

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 6,000 mAh

  • Qi wireless charging

  • PD3.0

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Technical Specifications

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