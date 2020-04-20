2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP6765AB/94
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 6,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C cable with PD maximize the power to charge your latest device. The qi wireless charge your qi enable devices without cable.
6,000 mAh
Qi wireless charging
PD3.0
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
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