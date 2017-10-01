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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP2606U/97

Emergeny Power on the go

Have power for your smartphone wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for around 1 full charge. This small and portable power pack is ideal for traveling.

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Ideal travel mate

Emergeny Power on the go

  • Universal

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

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