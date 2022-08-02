2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1720QU/97
Power bank. 20000mAh Capacity Brown
Micro USB Input, USB Type C Input \ Output. USB Type A Output.
20,000 mAh
Quick charge
Li polymer battery
USB Type-C PD
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
1.0
of 5
1
Review
02/08/2022
India
Verified buyer
FAIL UNDER 1 YEAR
I WILL PURCHASE THE POWER BANK OF OCTOBER'21 BUT IT WILL MENTALLY DAMAGE JULY'22 SO IT CAN'T COMPLETE IT'S ONE YEAR AND UNDER ONE YEAR IT FULLY MENTALLY DAMAGE
This review was made for DLP1720QU USB power bank
Date of Use 2022-04-01
This review was made for DLP1720QU USB power bank
Date of Use 2022-04-01