2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1720CV/97
Power bank. 20000mAh Capacity
Micro USB Input, USB Type C Input \ Output. USB Type A Output.
20,000 mAh
Quick charge
Li polymer battery
USB Type-C PD
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
1.4
of 5
8
Reviews
KOUSHI
07/02/2020
India
Good Quality Product
Compare to other brand it'sVery good quality product, but for the power bank charging it's take more time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2020-01-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2020-01-07
02/12/2020
India
Not satisfied
I have purchase this power bank online but after one month its indicator light is not properly working. Service center is far from my home up to 50 kilometers. what can i do. i am not satisfied with this product
This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2019-11-02
This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2019-11-02
Costmer
21/11/2020
India
It may duplicate PHILIPS in apposite side
Name PHILIPS PRINTED IN NOT AS PER PHOTO OF WAVBSITE
This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2020-10-20
This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2020-10-20