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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP1720CV/97

1.4

| (8) Reviews

Power bank. 20000mAh Capacity

Micro USB Input, USB Type C Input \ Output. USB Type A Output.

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Safe Li polymer battery

Power bank. 20000mAh Capacity

  • 20,000 mAh

  • Quick charge

  • Li polymer battery

  • USB Type-C PD

5V/2.4A fast charging

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.4

of 5

8

Reviews

5
3
2

07/02/2020

India

India

Good Quality Product

Compare to other brand it'sVery good quality product, but for the power bank charging it's take more time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2020-01-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2020-01-07

02/12/2020

India

India

Not satisfied

I have purchase this power bank online but after one month its indicator light is not properly working. Service center is far from my home up to 50 kilometers. what can i do. i am not satisfied with this product

This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2019-11-02

This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2019-11-02

21/11/2020

India

India

It may duplicate PHILIPS in apposite side

Name PHILIPS PRINTED IN NOT AS PER PHOTO OF WAVBSITE

This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2020-10-20

This review was made for DLP1720CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2020-10-20

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