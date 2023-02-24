2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1710QN/97
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity safe Li polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charging 3A Type-C and 2.4A USB-A to charge your latest device. Micro USB and Type-C input.
10,000 mAh
Fast charging
Li polymer battery
Type C port
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Plzdontbuy
24/02/2023
India
Not a great product
No assistance from support team.the product is swollen and not working.which is under warranty...worst service experienced from philips india
This review was made for DLP1710QN USB power bank
Date of Use 2022-08-24
This review was made for DLP1710QN USB power bank
Date of Use 2022-08-24