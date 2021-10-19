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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP1710CV/97

3

| (3) Reviews

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.

See all benefits

2 USB Output: 1A / 2.1A

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • 2 USB Charging ports

  • Blue

  • Li polymer battery

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
2

19/10/2021

India

India

Awesome Product.

The power bank has very good standby. Charges very good.

Pros

Excellent charging facility.

Cons

It would be better if there is a digital voltmeter embedded in it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2021-09-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2021-09-19

11/07/2020

India

India

Average

Not of the quality and performance you expect from Philips

This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank

This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank

18/10/2019

India

India

50% capacity down within 6 months of purchase

Purchased in May 2019 this 10000 mAH power bank from Flipkart. Now in October 2019, it is going out of charge charging my 2500 mAH mobile battery just once. The power bank is under a 1-year warranty but there is no provision on the Phillips website to get support for it.

Pros

When a power bank lose 50% capacity within 6 months there is nothing good to say about it

Cons

unreliable product

This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2019-06-18

This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2019-06-18

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