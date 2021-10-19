2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1710CV/97
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
10,000 mAh
2 USB Charging ports
Blue
Li polymer battery
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
marshal123
19/10/2021
India
Awesome Product.
The power bank has very good standby. Charges very good.
Pros
Excellent charging facility.
Cons
It would be better if there is a digital voltmeter embedded in it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2021-09-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2021-09-19
Mikeonetwo
11/07/2020
India
Average
Not of the quality and performance you expect from Philips
This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank
This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank
marshaltit
18/10/2019
India
50% capacity down within 6 months of purchase
Purchased in May 2019 this 10000 mAH power bank from Flipkart. Now in October 2019, it is going out of charge charging my 2500 mAH mobile battery just once. The power bank is under a 1-year warranty but there is no provision on the Phillips website to get support for it.
Pros
When a power bank lose 50% capacity within 6 months there is nothing good to say about it
Cons
unreliable product
This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2019-06-18
This review was made for DLP1710CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2019-06-18