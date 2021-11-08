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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

USB C Hub

DLK6517C/94

USB-C Hub expand to 7 Ports Mini HUB

USB-C expand to 3 USB-A 3.0, and USB-C charging port, HDMI port, TF / SD card reader slot (Max 2TB memory), Designed for connecting four USB devices or hubs to a USB-C host.

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Dongle with 7 ports

USB-C Hub expand to 7 Ports Mini HUB

  • USB 3.0

  • HDMI 4K (F)

  • SD / TF Card slot

  • PD3.0

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.

Integrated USB-C cable

Integrated USB-C cable.

Supports USB 3.0 data transfer

Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.

Technical Specifications

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