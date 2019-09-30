2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC5545V/97
1 m USB-C to iPhone Lightning cable
Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. and works with your existing USB wall or auto charger Max 3A output. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Sync and Charge
1 meter / 3.2 feet
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.