2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC3106V/00
USB-A to Lightning cable
Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. and works with your existing USB wall or auto charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Sync and Charge
2 m
A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.
Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate
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