2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC2538B/97
1.2 m USB C to C cable
Stay charged and stay connected - charge your micro USB devices and you can also Sync your smart phone with PC to upload or download updates easily with this cable. It's great to have on hand as convenient spare or replacement cable.
Sync and Charge
1.2 meter / 4 feet
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.