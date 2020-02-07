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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB to Micro USB cable

DLC2518B/97

1.6

| (10) Reviews

1.2 m micro USB Sync and Charge cable

Stay charged and stay connected - charge your micro USB devices and you can also Sync your smart phone with PC to upload or download updates easily with this cable. It's great to have on hand as convenient spare or replacement cable.

See all benefits

Great look and feel leather cable

1.2 m micro USB Sync and Charge cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1.2 meter / 4 feet

Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

Keep the USB cable on hand to ensure you're always ready to upload content, update your device, or charge via a USB source.

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 254.5 kB
  • 29 November 2023

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