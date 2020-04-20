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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        USB to Micro USB cable

        DLC1531UB/94

        USB A to Micro USB 1M Cable

        Charge and connect your phone with this Micro USB cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

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        Max Output: 2.4A

        USB A to Micro USB 1M Cable

        • Sync and Charge

        • 1 m

        • Black

        Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

        Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

        A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

        Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

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