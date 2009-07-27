2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLA78405/10
Enjoy iPod in full stereo sound
Experience your iPod in room-filling sound with iBoom JukeBox, the hi-fi speaker system for iPod. With the amazing Display Remote, you can navigate your iPod content on the remote's info screen! Dock to charge the Remote and your iPod.
For iPod
The high-fidelity speaker system features a Class D amplifier, dual woofers and tweeters for rich bass and clear treble so you can enjoy your music in luxurious stereo sound.
The attractive speaker system looks great in any room of your house so you can enjoy your music out loud instead of on your headphones.
The Display Remote features a bright and easy-to-read screen so you can view and navigate your iPod content on the remote control, just like you would on your iPod!
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