2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT6620R/94
Bring the party with you
The BT6620 Bluetooth speakers deliver high-powered sound which you can visualize. They light up in sync with the beats, and the splash-proof design ensures fun in any setting. SD Card and FM connectivity add multiple sources of enjoyment.
Bluetooth®
Splash proof
Multi-colored lights
Red
A lightly water resistant design makes the speaker ideal for use in wet conditions, so you can enjoy your music anywhere you want.
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
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