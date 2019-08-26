2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT6620B/94
Bring the party with you
The BT6620 Bluetooth speakers deliver high-powered sound which you can visualize. They light up in sync with the beats, and the splash-proof design ensures fun in any setting. SD Card and FM connectivity add multiple sources of enjoyment.
Bluetooth®
Splash proof
Multi-colored lights
Black
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
A lightly water resistant design makes the speaker ideal for use in wet conditions, so you can enjoy your music anywhere you want.
Reviews