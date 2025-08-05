2 year warranty
Discontinued
Effortless even trim
This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal blades
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Integrated hair lift comb
The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.
Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.
This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.
Awards
4.6
of 5
36
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Eluri
05/08/2025
India
When this product will come back
When this product available again. Weather this product will come back or not. Philips team confirm it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-04
Luckyyyy
09/12/2021
India
Great features.
Still running smoothly after 4 years of purchase. Highly recommended. Philips always a good genuine care to it's customers.
Pros
Good experience. Durable.
Cons
There is no cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-12-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-12-09
Gajini
05/12/2021
India
Durable
Good product. Long lasting. Very durable. Highly recommended. Value for money. Good quality.
Pros
Durable and long lasting.
Cons
Careful with blade.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-12-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-12-05
Versus its Philips predecessor