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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 5000Stubble trimmer

BT5200/15

4.6

| (36) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

2 awards

Effortless even trim

This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results

See all benefits

Dynamic beard guide system for an even result

Effortless even trim

  • 0.2mm precision settings

  • Full metal blades

  • 60 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Integrated hair lift comb

Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.

Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.

Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

36

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2

05/08/2025

India

India

When this product will come back

When this product available again. Weather this product will come back or not. Philips team confirm it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer

Date of Use 2023-08-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer

Date of Use 2023-08-04

09/12/2021

India

India

Great features.

Still running smoothly after 4 years of purchase. Highly recommended. Philips always a good genuine care to it's customers.

Pros

Good experience. Durable.

Cons

There is no cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer

Date of Use 2019-12-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer

Date of Use 2019-12-09

05/12/2021

India

India

Durable

Good product. Long lasting. Very durable. Highly recommended. Value for money. Good quality.

Pros

Durable and long lasting.

Cons

Careful with blade.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer

Date of Use 2019-12-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer

Date of Use 2019-12-05

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor