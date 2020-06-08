2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT51W/00
Make room to dance
Take your tunes out with the Bluetooth speaker that fits in your pocket. This tiny speaker gives you six hours play time and crisp sound, even at maximum volume. The wireless range is 10 m. Plenty of room to dance across the room.
Bluetooth®
White
Weighing just 90 g, you'll barely notice you're carrying this tiny speaker. The 1.5" full-range driver delivers crisp, clear sound even when you turn the volume up.
The battery gives you 5 hours play time from a full charge. Charging takes less than 3 hours, and is easy via the included micro USB cable.
Pairing with your Bluetooth device is simple. Just power on the speaker and it's ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
BEURA
08/06/2020
India
IT'S SOUND
SOUND IS VERY CLEAR. DISTANCE COVERED IS 10 MTRS . PROVISION OF BATTERY CHANGE SHOULD HAVE BEEN THERE
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT51B wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2018-06-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT51B wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2018-06-08
RezDi
06/04/2021
India
Button sucks! If turned on, sounds good!
The button sucks. sometimes it takes minutes to just try to turn it on. The sound is good. Any acoustic song sounds great but rock no so much.
Pros
Good sound. Decent quality of speaker.
Cons
Button doesnt work half the time. Costly too!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT51W wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2020-10-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT51W wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2020-10-06
guggilam
21/05/2021
India
voice control does not exist
sound was very low , voice controller doesn't exist.
This review was made for BT51A wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2021-01-21
This review was made for BT51A wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2021-01-21