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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT51W/00

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Make room to dance

Take your tunes out with the Bluetooth speaker that fits in your pocket. This tiny speaker gives you six hours play time and crisp sound, even at maximum volume. The wireless range is 10 m. Plenty of room to dance across the room.

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Make room to dance

  • Bluetooth®

  • White

1.5" full-range speaker. Crisp, clear sound

Weighing just 90 g, you'll barely notice you're carrying this tiny speaker. The 1.5" full-range driver delivers crisp, clear sound even when you turn the volume up.

5 hours play time

The battery gives you 5 hours play time from a full charge. Charging takes less than 3 hours, and is easy via the included micro USB cable.

Bluetooth is ready to pair with power-on

Pairing with your Bluetooth device is simple. Just power on the speaker and it's ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
1

08/06/2020

India

India

IT'S SOUND

SOUND IS VERY CLEAR. DISTANCE COVERED IS 10 MTRS . PROVISION OF BATTERY CHANGE SHOULD HAVE BEEN THERE

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT51B wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2018-06-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT51B wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2018-06-08

06/04/2021

India

India

Button sucks! If turned on, sounds good!

The button sucks. sometimes it takes minutes to just try to turn it on. The sound is good. Any acoustic song sounds great but rock no so much.

Pros

Good sound. Decent quality of speaker.

Cons

Button doesnt work half the time. Costly too!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT51W wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2020-10-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT51W wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2020-10-06

21/05/2021

India

India

voice control does not exist

sound was very low , voice controller doesn't exist.

This review was made for BT51A wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2021-01-21

This review was made for BT51A wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2021-01-21

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