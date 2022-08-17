2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT3901R/94
Big sound in a slim package
The BT3901 speakers come in a variety of colors which let you bring life wherever you go. Bluetooth, SD card and FM connectivity let you enjoy from multiple sources; and the built-in rechargeable battery ensures long-listening enjoyment.
Red
FM
Bluetooth connectivity
12W, Rechargeable battery
Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Abhishek Tiwari
17/08/2022
India
Verified buyer
Not working properly
I am facing problem after 15 days of purchase. Service center is not doing proper work and they are unable to solve my problem. I have not time visit again and again to service center.
Cons
Push button is not working
This review was made for BT3901R Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2021-08-16
This review was made for BT3901R Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2021-08-16