ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Wireless portable speaker

BT3901R/94

1

| (1) Review

Big sound in a slim package

The BT3901 speakers come in a variety of colors which let you bring life wherever you go. Bluetooth, SD card and FM connectivity let you enjoy from multiple sources; and the built-in rechargeable battery ensures long-listening enjoyment.

See all benefits

Big sound in a slim package

  • Red

  • FM

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • 12W, Rechargeable battery

Advanced audio performance with a compact design

Enjoy music from multiple sources

Enjoy music from multiple sources

Built-in Digital FM radio

Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

17/08/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

Not working properly

I am facing problem after 15 days of purchase. Service center is not doing proper work and they are unable to solve my problem. I have not time visit again and again to service center.

Cons

Push button is not working

This review was made for BT3901R Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2021-08-16

This review was made for BT3901R Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2021-08-16

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration