ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Wireless portable speaker

BT3901A/94

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Big sound in a slim package

The BT3901 speakers come in a variety of colors which let you bring life wherever you go. Bluetooth, SD card and FM connectivity let you enjoy from multiple sources; and the built-in rechargeable battery ensures long-listening enjoyment.

See all benefits

Big sound in a slim package

  • Blue

  • FM

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • 12W, Rechargeable battery

Splash-proof design ideal for use in wet conditions (IPX3)

A lightly water resistant design makes the speaker ideal for use in wet conditions, so you can enjoy your music anywhere you want.

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

Carry it anywhere with the by-packed finely knitted strip

In line with the Philips CitiScape Strada's headband series, which was inspired by fashion sneakers and their vividly colored shoelaces, our by-packed strip is made of a vibrant and finely knitted fabric sleeve making it stylish enough to be a fashion accessory.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

14/01/2020

India

India

Excellent product.

Sound quality superb.Lookwise fabulous.It would have been better if buttons for different modes had been provided separately like fm mode,memory card mode etc.

Pros

Nice product in every respect like battery back up and sound etc.

Cons

No specified buttons to select different modes like fm mode,memory card mode etc.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3901A Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-12-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3901A Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-12-14

02/12/2019

India

India

Philips employee

Sleek design and excellent sound quality

[Employee of philipsglobal] Been using this for about 4 months now and cant get enough. The design is sleek, the color (bright blue) is amazing and the sound quality is great.

Pros

Sleek Design, Sound Quality, Battery Life

Cons

Size could have been smaller

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3901A Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-08-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3901A Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-08-02

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration