2 year warranty
Discontinued
Big sound in a slim package
The BT3901 speakers come in a variety of colors which let you bring life wherever you go. Bluetooth, SD card and FM connectivity let you enjoy from multiple sources; and the built-in rechargeable battery ensures long-listening enjoyment.
Blue
FM
Bluetooth connectivity
12W, Rechargeable battery
A lightly water resistant design makes the speaker ideal for use in wet conditions, so you can enjoy your music anywhere you want.
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
In line with the Philips CitiScape Strada's headband series, which was inspired by fashion sneakers and their vividly colored shoelaces, our by-packed strip is made of a vibrant and finely knitted fabric sleeve making it stylish enough to be a fashion accessory.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Babbu
14/01/2020
India
Excellent product.
Sound quality superb.Lookwise fabulous.It would have been better if buttons for different modes had been provided separately like fm mode,memory card mode etc.
Pros
Nice product in every respect like battery back up and sound etc.
Cons
No specified buttons to select different modes like fm mode,memory card mode etc.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3901A Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-12-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3901A Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-12-14
SoulStrokes
02/12/2019
India
Philips employee
Sleek design and excellent sound quality
[Employee of philipsglobal] Been using this for about 4 months now and cant get enough. The design is sleek, the color (bright blue) is amazing and the sound quality is great.
Pros
Sleek Design, Sound Quality, Battery Life
Cons
Size could have been smaller
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3901A Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-08-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3901A Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-08-02