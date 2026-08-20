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  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
  • Define your style. Trim it to perfection.

Beard Trimmer 3000Beard Trimmer

BT3324/15

4.3

| (238) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Define your style. Trim it to perfection.

This trimmer is designed to give you precise even trimming results without effort. The innovative lift & trim technology position the hairs for a perfect trim while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure long lasting performance.

See all benefits

Self-sharpening blades for precise styling

Define your style. Trim it to perfection.

  • Self-sharpening blades

  • 60min runtime/1.5h charge time

  • Integrated 1mm precision steps

  • Lift & trim technology

Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

Self-sharpening blades with rounded tips is designed to be gentle on skin for a more comfortable trimming experience, while also staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

The advanced Lift & Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.

Longer lasting battery lifetime

Longer lasting battery lifetime

This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery lifetime going four times longer.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

238

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

20/08/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Best for college students

Good battery life for me, convenient(because of the in built clip) overall nice.One problem is the clip is getting loose.

Pros

Don't need to carry the clippers.

Cons

But the clipper gets loose and now if I try to set it to like 3mm to 4mm it works fine but when it set to 4mm to 3mm, the clip is not coming down i need to manually just tap it..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-07

27/03/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Product quality

Good product, good quality, battery also very good.

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2025-02-26

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2025-02-26

19/11/2025

India

India

Verified buyer

Good Product

Excellent Product Performance and User friendly Products.

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2024-10-18

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2024-10-18

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