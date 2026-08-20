2 year warranty
Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
This trimmer is designed to give you precise even trimming results without effort. The innovative lift & trim technology position the hairs for a perfect trim while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure long lasting performance.
Self-sharpening blades
60min runtime/1.5h charge time
Integrated 1mm precision steps
Lift & trim technology
Self-sharpening blades with rounded tips is designed to be gentle on skin for a more comfortable trimming experience, while also staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.
The advanced Lift & Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery lifetime going four times longer.
4.3
of 5
238
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
JMA19
20/08/2026
India
Verified buyer
Best for college students
Good battery life for me, convenient(because of the in built clip) overall nice.One problem is the clip is getting loose.
Pros
Don't need to carry the clippers.
Cons
But the clipper gets loose and now if I try to set it to like 3mm to 4mm it works fine but when it set to 4mm to 3mm, the clip is not coming down i need to manually just tap it..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-07
Gobi anju
27/03/2026
India
Verified buyer
Product quality
Good product, good quality, battery also very good.
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2025-02-26
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2025-02-26
Veerakumar
19/11/2025
India
Verified buyer
Good Product
Excellent Product Performance and User friendly Products.
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2024-10-18
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2024-10-18
2 years + 1 year warranty upon registration on Philips.com